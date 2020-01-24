Nick Kyrgios shares Rafael Nadal memory as pair remain on course for mouthwatering clash

Nick Kyrgios shared a picture of him beating Rafael Nadal on Twitter.
Nick Kyrgios could meet Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open fourth round and ahead of the potential tie the 24-year-old shared a photo of their 2019 Acapulco clash in which he came out on top.
Kyrgios told reporters at Melbourne Park that he had no idea who he could meet later down the line ahead of his second-round clash with Gilles Simon.
But the world No 26’s huge grin after the comment hinted he knew that arch-rival Nadal was only two wins away.
And that suggestion is proved further as Kyrgios shared a picture of his win over the Spaniard at the Mexican Open.The Australian retweeted an account who posted the graphic of the memorable victory in Mexico.
Nadal and Kyrgios have been engaged in a bitter feud for well over 12 months but have not clashed since their brutal battle at Wimbledon last summer.
During that explosive showdown Kyrgios launched a ferocious forehand at the world No 1’s chest and later admitted he did it on purpose.
Nadal slammed the Australian and claimed it was a dangerous move which could have hurt a spectator.
If the duo come to blows in Melbourne then it is set to be a very heated affair.
Kyrgios was quizzed on the possibility of facing Nadal in the fourth round but he refused to be drawn on the matter.
“Acapulco, we met in the second round,” he said. “It’s obviously a best-of-three sets.
“I mean, you know how exhausting best-of-five sets is. Anything can happen.
“I play Simon next. That’s going to be a battle. He’s a great player. I’m not thinking ahead at the moment.”
And Nadal was asked about Kyrgios ahead of the tournament but he was also reluctant to discuss the home favourite.
“I am not focused on one particular player in terms of his personal improvements, no?” the 19-time Grand Slam winner said.
“Everybody knows who is Kyrgios. Everybody knows how big is his talent, how good he is when he wants to play at his best, when he’s able to play at his best.
“His chances are always there. He is one of these players that have chances in every tournament that he plays.”
Nadal is in action today and he takes on Federico Delbonis on Rod Laver Arena.
The 33-year-old is the heavy favourite to progress to the third round where he could meet Pablo Carreno Busta or Peter Gojowczyk.