Nick Kyrgios shares Rafael Nadal memory as pair remain on course for mouthwatering clash

Nick Kyrgios could meet Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open fourth round and ahead of the potential tie the 24-year-old shared a photo of their 2019 Acapulco clash in which he came out on top.

Kyrgios told reporters at Melbourne Park that he had no idea who he could meet later down the line ahead of his second-round clash with Gilles Simon.

But the world No 26’s huge grin after the comment hinted he knew that arch-rival Nadal was only two wins away.

And that suggestion is proved further as Kyrgios shared a picture of his win over the Spaniard at the Mexican Open.The Australian retweeted an account who posted the graphic of the memorable victory in Mexico.

Nadal and Kyrgios have been engaged in a bitter feud for well over 12 months but have not clashed since their brutal battle at Wimbledon last summer.

During that explosive showdown Kyrgios launched a ferocious forehand at the world No 1’s chest and later admitted he did it on purpose.