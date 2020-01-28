Nick Kyrgios shuts down Rafael Nadal fan with cheeky Australian Open joke

Nick Kyrgios told a heckling Rafael Nadal fan the Spaniard was married.

Nick Kyrgios has been hailed by Mats Wilander for a joke he told a Rafael Nadal fan during their Australian Open clash.

World No 1 Nadal stormed through the first set inside 36 minutes to claim a 6-3 lead. It looked as though the 19-time Grand Slam winner would cranked through the gears and wrap up the win in record time. However, Kyrgios leveled as he took the second set 6-3 after earning an early break. Seven-time Grand Slam winner Wilander was impressed with how the pair battled through the opening two sets. And he also hailed Kyrgios for the way he shot down a heckler with a cheeky joke.

“Wow – that’s an unbelievable set by Nick Kyrgios,” Eurosport pundit Wilander said. “The first set it seemed like Rafa Nadal was going to run away with this match but sitting here on the side-line, right next to the court, I have to say that Nick Kyrgios’ serve is the biggest, best serve I’ve seen this close up in this year’s Australian Open. There’s no way of knowing where he’s going to go. “The second thing about Nick Kyrgios is there was a girl up here in the stands that called something about Rafa and Nick Kyrgios was so quick and said ‘He’s married!’ “He’s so in the present and I think that’s where he gets in trouble sometimes.