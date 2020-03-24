Nick Viall Hardcore Shades Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron For Recent Hangouts

Nick Viall is not a fan of Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron’s recent shenanigans.

During an Instagram Live session with Claudia Oshry, co-host of “The Morning Toast” and creator of the Instagram account A Girl With No Job, Viall seemingly slammed his fellow Bachelor Nation members.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Oshry asked if he had any advice for fans amid the current COVID-19 pandemic and the 39-year-old reality star quipped, “Stay the [expletive] home.”

“Stop doing TikTok videos with groups of people in the pool,” he added.

Oshry jokingly questioned, “Are you referring to someone specifically?” to which Viall replied, “I’m just pointing it out.”

Though he didn’t name the former “Bachelorette” stars specifically, it is quite the coincidence that Hannah and Tyler recently posted videos of themselves hanging with friends by the pool to the viral video-sharing app.

Hannah, Tyler, and their pals have dubbed themselves The Quarantine Crew on TikTok and have posted a series of videos of themselves hanging out.

This comes just days after “The Bachelorette” alums were spotted raking in the sunshine and Vitamin D in south Florida on Monday and simultaneously stoked the rumor that they could be getting back together. As a reminder, Tyler was the runner-up on Hannah’s season of the ABC show.

Despite how things may have looked, inside sources shared that their relationship is strictly platonic, at least for the time being.

“The mood was happy and jovial, upbeat and energetic,” an eyewitness dished to E! News. “They seemed to be a bunch of close friends who all know each other very well and enjoy a lot of fitness and sports activities.”

Another insider added, “They aren’t dating but Hannah has been there for Tyler since the passing of his mom.”