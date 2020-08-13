Nicola Sturgeon accused of not facing scrutiny ‘SNP has managed to get away with so much!’

NICOLA STURGEON has sparked fury south of the border as pro-UK people are frustrated by how much the SNP Government has got away with over the years, according to Conservative Home’s assistant editor Henry Hill.

Nicola Sturgeon has received repeated criticism during the coronavirus pandemic but Henry Hill believes SNP haven’t been held to account for their actions. He said pro-UK people hope the latest controversy with Scottish exam results will mean the First Minister will finally face scrutiny. It follows news the Scottish Qualification Authority’s (SQA) downgraded 124,564 results, a quarter of all entries, which disproportionately impacted pupils from deprived backgrounds.

Speaking to talkRADIO, Mr Hill said: “I think one of the most frustrating things for pro-UK people is the way the SNP has managed to get away with so much. “You can question whether it’s just that Scotland is a more country with a relatively tight-knit governing class but the SNP scandals have never been picked up on.” Mr Hill noted that Scotland’s latest exam results have sparked fury among residents. He added: “I think that there’s hope among pro-UK people that this is finally the story that makes the Scottish media start holding the SNP to account.”

Host Mike Graham added: “The First Minister is getting quite a lot of criticism at the moment outside of Scotland because she doesn’t really like to see too much scrutiny which is what we’ve been told. “She operates without a Cabinet briefing and doesn’t rely on anyone but her very close advisers. “She does the media briefings herself. There’s a lot of personality-led political positions being taken.” It comes as Ms Sturgeon said she would have likely protested against the downgrading of pupils’ grades from their teachers’ estimates if it happened while she was at school – but will not reverse the decision now.

Ms Sturgeon said she understood many pupils will be feeling “aggrieved” after the SQA downgraded results but refused to reverse the decision “because I don’t think that would be the right thing to do either”. Defending what she described as “effectively statistical moderation”, Ms Sturgeon has argued results would not have been “credible” if the pass rate of the most-deprived pupils had risen by the 19.8 percent estimated by teachers before moderation. The SQA revised down the pass rate of the poorest fifth of Scottish pupils by 15.2 percent compared to a 6.9 percent drop for those from rich backgrounds. Asked whether she would have been joining the protest planned in Glasgow’s George Square on Friday morning if her own results had been downgraded because of her school’s historic standards, Ms Sturgeon said it was “very possible”.