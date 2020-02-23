Nicola Sturgeon: ‘An absolute DISGRACE’ – SNP leader attacked over ‘joke’ school policy

NICOLA STURGEON’s schools policy was branded “an absolute disgrace” by furious parents whose children were unable to get a place at university despite earning straight As in their exams.

Parents have blasted the Scottish National Party leader and deputy leader John Swinney in a series of angry letters. According to the Telegraph, the letters were released under the Freedom of Information Act. They describe the school cap system on university places in Scotland as “degrading” and a “joke”.

One piece of correspondence saw a parent tell Ms Sturgeon to “stop thinking up ridiculous schemes like the baby box and the named person” and increase the number of places for Scottish youngsters at university. Another parent, who saw their son rejected from Edinburgh University’s medical school despite top marks, said: “Stop making out to the electorate that SNP are securing our kids’ futures when you certainly are not.” At present, SNP ministers fund a small number of Scottish and EU places at university. This allows affordable university tuition.

In the reset of the UK, students pay up to £9,250-a-year. Last year, Ms Sturgeon was emailed by an “appalled” parent. They wrote: “I am absolutely appalled that a child with the grades my son has and the drive since primary school to be a doctor to be told ‘sorry, it doesn’t matter how well you’ve done, we can’t give you a place’,” the letter said. “I have always told my kids that you work hard and reap the rewards, (it) seems I was wrong.”

A Universities Scotland spokesman said: “We understand the frustrations of pupils and parents who haven’t been able to access the course they wanted despite working incredibly hard to achieve the grades and attributes needed. “With strict limits on the number of university places available, it does make competition incredibly tough for high-demand courses. “It’s Scottish Government policy to determine the number of places available for Scottish and EU domiciled students. “Universities can only recruit to fill the places available and face strict financial penalties if they over-recruit.”