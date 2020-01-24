Nicola Sturgeon branded ‘national disgrace’ by furious MSP in fiery FMQs clash

NICOLA STURGEON clashed furiously with Labour MSP Monica Lennon during a heated Scottish Parliament debate, in which the opposition minister accused the First Minister of facilitating a “national disgrace”.

Nicola Sturgeon clashed furiously with Labour MSP Monica Lennon during a heated First Minister’s Questions debate. The SNP leader was questioned on what action the Scottish Government is taking to address the reported problems with toxicology services at the University of Glasgow. Ms Lennon accused Ms Sturgeon of allowing the problem to “escalate into a national disgrace”.

She told the First Minister: “Almost 2000 families, possibly more, have been failed. “Some waiting as long as nine months to find out why their loved one died. “We’ve had assurances from the Lord Advocate that he would fix this. “Months ago, the Justice Secretary told me to accept those assurances, that it was all under control.”

Ms Lennon continued: “But it’s escalated into a national disgrace. “Families are suffering and vital public health information, including on drug-related deaths, is being disrupted. “Families want to know why this has been a low priority and why ministers and the Lord Advocate have given false assurances. “Most of all, they want to know why their loved ones have died. First Minister, isn’t it time you gave this your full attention because that’s what it deserves?”

Ms Sturgeon responded: “This has my full attention, this is a Crown Office matter. “I, as I’ve said, have discussed this matter. “I am discussing this matter regularly with the Lord Advocate.”