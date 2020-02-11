Nicola Sturgeon gives urgent update as finance minister puts SNP in meltdown on budget day

NICOLA STURGEON has released a statement following the resignation of Derek Mackay this morning.

The finance secretary resigned this morning after it emerged he had sent texts to a 16-year-old boy, as revealed by the Scottish Sun. Mr Mackay, 42, had been due to present the 2020-21 budget this morning. He has since been suspended from the SNP.

In a statement at First Minister’s Question today, Nicola Sturgeon said: “Derek Mackay has apologised unreservedly for his conduct and recognised, as I do, that it was unacceptable and falls seriously below the standard required of a minister. “I can also advise that this morning he has been suspended from both the SNP and our parliamentary group, pending further investigation. “However, I also want to formally confirm to parliament that the Government will proceed as planned with the Scottish budget this afternoon.”

Earlier today, Ms Sturgeon acknowledged she had accepted his resignation as finance secretary. She said earlier today: “Derek has taken full responsibility for his actions and apologises unreservedly for them to the individual involved and to those he has let down. “He has submitted his resignation as a government minister, which I have accepted. “Derek has made a significant contribution to government, however, he recognises that his behaviour has failed to meet the standards required. “The minister for public finance, Kate Forbes, will present today’s Scottish Government budget setting out our actions to support the economy, back our people and public services, and tackle the climate crisis, and that remains my government’s focus.”

Responding to the news, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, Jess Phillips said: “Young people will trust adults, add on top of that respectable positions of power and the trust deepens. “If, as an elected official you don’t recognise that power dynamic or worse if you recognise it and exploit it you are not fit for office.” In his statement this morning, the MSP admitted he had “behaved foolishly”, following the reports he had sent hundreds of texts to the 16-year-old boy.

The Scottish Sun reported the MSP had befriended the teenager on Instagram. Mr Mackay added: “I take full responsibility for my actions. I have behaved foolishly and I am truly sorry. “I apologise unreservedly to the individual involved and his family. “I spoke last night with the First Minister and tendered my resignation with immediate effect.”

According to the newspaper, the SNP MSP invited the 16-year-old to dinner and to attend a rugby event. The newspaper also alleged Mr Mackay had been in contact with the boy over a period of six months. In one of the exchanges, the boy confirms his age to the MSP for Renfrewshire North and West. The boy’s mother said: “A man like that is not supposed to say these sort of things to a boy.

“If I could speak to him, I would ask him ‘Why? Why did you do this?’. “I worry about what would have happened if my son had sent him back a message he wanted to hear. “You can see he tries again and again — like he is trying to get my son to change his mind about something. He is trying to see how much he can push it.” Scottish Tories Finance Spokesman Murdo Fraser tweeted: “Derek MacKay acted foolishly and is right to resign from the Govt. Politics aside, I have always enjoyed working with him, and he is popular in his own party and across the Parliament. “I wish him and his family well in what will be a difficult time.” Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “Derek Mackay’s behaviour was utterly unacceptable and his resignation was clearly necessary. “But we are now just hours from publication of the Scottish Budget, in what were already unprecedented circumstances.

‘It’s vital now that all parties put the public interest first. “Kate Forbes now has one brief opportunity to build political agreement over this month and amend the Budget if necessary. “Greens will keep pushing for a climate emergency Budget that shifts investment away from high carbon into a sustainable future while protecting local services.” Mary Glasgow, chief executive of the children’s charity Children 1st, said: “By resigning Derek Mackay has acknowledged that his behaviour was inappropriate. “Children 1st has always been clear that children and young people are vulnerable in situations where there is a significant difference in age, power and status between them and another person. “Society should recognise by now that it is never acceptable to exploit that vulnerability.”

