Nicola Sturgeon humiliated: Plans to defeat SNP’s calls for independence revealed

NICOLA STURGEON has been blasted by former Labour MP George Galloway over SNP’s plan to hold a second referendum on Scottish independent as Mr Galloway revealed how the First Minister can be defeated.

Nicola Sturgeon renewed calls for an independent Scotland to be part of the European Union last year, spurred on by Brexit. The SNP leader has been campaigning for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to transfer powers to the Scottish Parliament to allow this to go ahead. She has been driven by the fact that Scotland voted to Remain in the EU back in 2016, but as part of the UK it has left the bloc anyway.

But leader of the Workers Party of Britain has said he backs Ms Sturgeon’s plan because it’s the only way to defeat SNP. Speaking on his RT show, Mr Galloway said: “I’m in favour of having the referendum. “I want to end this endless never-ending mentality where Scotland goes down the tubes while the SNP live high on the hog. “I think we need to defeat the SNP. We need to defeat this pernicious preoccupation of theirs to break up this small country.”

The caller added: “The whole issue with another referendum is a bit like the people who wanted to have another Brexit referendum. “It really is so far from people’s priorities were in Scotland.” It comes as Mr Galloway outlined why her calls for a second independence referendum are “ridiculous”. He explained Ms Sturgeon has already lost the argument.

The ex-Labour MP explained her plan is “ridiculous” and noted Scotland has more in common with the UK than Europe. Mr Galloway added there will be “implications”. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Galloway said: “As soon as the debate began about the implications of an independent Scotland in the EU leaving the Union it’s been in for 300 years, building a wall literally across the border to stop cheap eastern European labour, that had freely gone to Scotland, entering England illegally. “And breaking up a small island of English-speaking people with a common culture, common language, married into each other’s families, reading the same newspapers, watching the same television that will quickly become apparent that it is ridiculous.



