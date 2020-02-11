Nicola Sturgeon ignoring ‘silent majority’ who want to stay in UK ‘Scottish aren’t daft!’

NICOLA STURGEON has been blasted for her proposal to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence as one commentator has said Scottish people don’t want another vote.

Nicola Sturgeon has been insisting on having a second referendum on Scottish independence despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson telling the SNP leader she can’t have one in this generation. But commentator Mike Parry insisted SNP’s First Minister does not have the votes to win a second vote on the referendum. He noted Scottish people “are not daft”.

Speaking on Jeremy Vine on 5, Mr Parry said: “Those people in Scotland don’t want to leave anyway. “Believe me, I’ve talked about silent majorities before. “When it comes down to it and there’s another independence vote, the Scottish people are not daft. “They are pragmatic and say, ‘let’s stick with the union’.”

It comes as former Labour MP George Galloway hit out at Ms Sturgeon for trying to split up Britain. The leader of the Workers Party of Britain P explained her plan is “ridiculous” and noted Scotland has more in common with the UK than Europe. Mr Galloway added there will be “implications”. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Galloway said: “As soon as the debate began about the implications of an independent Scotland in the EU leaving the Union it’s been in for 300 years, building a wall literally across the border to stop cheap eastern European labour, that had freely gone to Scotland, entering England illegally.

“And breaking up a small island of English-speaking people with a common culture, common language, married into each other’s families, reading the same newspapers, watching the same television that will quickly become apparent that it is ridiculous. “Scotland has virtually nothing in common with Bulgaria. “You cannot say the same about Scotland, England and Wales.” Mr Galloway tore Ms Sturgeon apart during his RT show as he hit out at her plans.



