NICOLA STURGEON has been mocked for her independence dreams for one very simple reason.

Former Brexit Party MEP Michael Heaver took aim at First Minister Nicola Sturgeon following the announcement of new independent Scotland polling data. While speaking to Westmonster, Mr Heaver highlighted more Scots are favouring independence than ever before according to new polling. However, Mr Heaver mocked Ms Sturgeon for pushing for independence while at the same time wanting Scotland to rejoin the European Union.

Mr Heaver said: “A bombshell poll is out now apparently showing a 55 percent of support in Scotland for independence. “It is a funny kind of independence because the SNP is very pro-EU. “They are very happy it seems to give over huge trenches of power to the EU.” Mr Heaver went into detail of what the new polling data could mean for Nicola Sturgeon and her independence dreams.

He said: “This Panelbase survey that has come out says that 55 percent of Scots who voted to stay in the UK last time, this time it would be reversed. “Panelbase’s questions were with just over 1,000 people between August 12 and August 18. “Overall 51 percent of those questioned said they would support Scottish independence. “42 percent said they would vote to stay in the UK and seven percent said they were undecided.

“When undecided voters were excluded, 55 percent favoured Scotland leaving the UK with 45 percent preferring to stay in the union. Ms Sturgeon issued a statement at her satisfaction of the new data. She wrote: “The momentum is very clearly with us “Two polls on Scottish independence out today. This one very encouraging.