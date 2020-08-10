Nicola Sturgeon shamed: First Minister and SNP denounced for ‘letting down’ a generation

NICOLA STURGEON and the Scottish Government have been shamed by a Scottish student following the decision to award some exams results lower than teachers recommended.

Young Scottish student John White took to Twitter to share his disappointment at the process the SQA and the SNP Government had taken to award results to Scottish students. Mr White stated that Nicola Sturgeon’s Government had failed an entire generation as he lashed out against the First Minister.

He said: “I am absolutely furious at the SQA and Scottish Government after yesterday’s exam results. “Because I live in a poorer area, how does that mean that I get lower grades than someone who lives in a more affluent area? “Especially when I have not sat the exam. “It is hard to put into words how let down I feel and I am sure the majority of other young Scots feel exactly the same.”

Mr White continued: “The SQA and the Scottish Government were warned at the start that the system was flawed by teachers and parents. “They did not try and engage with young people, the SQA and Scottish Government have let down a whole generation. “The worst thing about it is the arrogance to blame teachers and they have stuck their feet in the mud defending the system that has failed us all.” On Tuesday the school results sparked outrage at the SNP’s handling of Scotland’s education system and many people took to Twitter to share their frustration at Nicola Sturgeon, leading to the hashtag #ResignSturgeon trending in the UK.

One Twitter user said: “133,000 grades changed. No explanation. No evidence viewed. Futures ruined. All because kids grow up in a council estate / social deprivation. “No wonder #ResignSturgeon is trending. This political issue will not go away.” Another tweeted: “Nicola Sturgeon said judge me on education. We did, which is why #ResignSturgeon is now trending.” A third wrote: “My goodness! Poor children in Scotland had marks reduced by 15 percent + while rich kids only 6 percent +. This SNP leadership are truly snobs!”