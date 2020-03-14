Nicola Sturgeon shamed: Legacy will be TARNISHED from independence demands – warning

NICOLA STURGEON’S reputation will be tarnished because of her constant demands for a second referendum on Scottish independence, a Conservative MP has warned, as pressure grows on her to resign over her Government’s performance in Scotland.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is continuing her relentless push for Scottish independence, demanding the UK Government transfer the relevant powers to Holyrood to hold a second referendum in 2020. These calls have become louder following Brexit on January 31, with the SNP leader claiming the UK’s departure from the European Union has happened against the will of the Scottish people. Scotland voted by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent in 2014 to remain part of Britain, and a year later voted by a margin of 63 percent to 37 percent to remain in the EU during the Brexit referendum.

Boris Johnson has continued to reject Ms Sturgeon’s calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence, and has vowed the result from five-and-a-half years ago must be democratically honoured. But the SNP leader has come under huge pressure from rival politicians over her Government’s record in Scotland, particularly on education. Last Summer showed that the higher exam pass rates had dropped for the fourth year in a row. During a recent First Minister’s Questions, Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw accused the SNP of “13 years of failure”, telling Ms Sturgeon that her “time was up”.

David Duguid, the Scottish Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, admitted Ms Sturgeon and her SNP colleagues “have done some good”. But, he warned their constant demands for Scottish independence is impacting their ability to focus on their day job, adding the reputation of the SNP leader “will not be what she wants it to be”. Mr Duguid told Express.co.uk: “It would be wrong to say that any SNP First Minister, whether that be Nicola Sturgeon or Alex Salmond, haven’t done some good. The same goes for many of my SNP colleagues in Westminster. “Most of them do an good job for their constituents most of the time, but unfortunately they spend a chunk of their time banging on about independence.

“It is a handicap for them to be going on about independence for a chunk of their time rather than just being the good MPs they can be 100 percent of the time. “Nicola Sturgeon has no doubt delivered some value as First Minister, but her legacy will not be what she wants it to be, which would have been to preside over the break up of the UK.” During First Minister’s Questions at the end of last month, Ms Sturgeon came under attack from Scottish Conservative leader Mr Carlaw. He raged: “Pupils, parents and teachers are not patting the First Minister on the back for her performance. All this cumulative denial no longer will wash.

“It’s not only that the Cabinet Secretary commissioned a report into a problem he said didn’t exist. “Not only did it contradict what he said, he then refused to publish it until finally it was brought out on a Thursday night when the Government knew they could not be held to account in this chamber for yet a further evidence of their failure in Government.” Mr Carlaw continued: “He obviously hoped no one would notice. “Then when he finally faced the music, he actually had the audacity to say with a straight face to the media ‘it takes time to improve an education system’.

“First Minister, time’s up. You’ve had 13 long years in power, 13 years of failure. “How much longer do you and this dreadful Government need?” But Ms Sturgeon hit back at her rival leader, and raged: “Jackson Carlaw is clearly angry that people keep voting for the SNP in elections. “It’s interesting that Jackson Carlaw hasn’t been able to argue with any of the statistics I’ve given him today because those statistics of improvement in our education system are true. “So we come back to this nonsense about publishing something, not refusing to publish it but publishing it at 8pm in an evening.”

Nicola Sturgeon has no doubt delivered some value as First Minister, but her legacy will not be what she wants it to be, which would have been to preside over the break up of the UK