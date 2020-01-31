Nicola Sturgeon snub: How Scotland could suffer ‘back-room coup from EU’

NICOLA STURGEON has been campaigning for Scotland to be an independent state in the EU – but the former SNP deputy Jim Sillars has suggested the bloc could subject an independent Scotland to a “back-room coup” if it joined, according to an unearthed book.

Scotland’s First Minister Ms Sturgeon has been pushing for ‘Indyref2’ ever since the 2016 EU referendum, despite promising the first public vote in 2014 was a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity. Mr Sillars was once part of the deputy leader of the same party Ms Sturgeon leads, the Scottish National Party (SNP). He was also the architect of the slogan which still drives the SNP today, ‘Independence in Europe’, but now believes it would be a great mistake for an independent Scotland to join the bloc.

Examining how the EU has shockingly misused its power in recent years, Mr Sillars revealed how the bloc has even resorted to “back-room coups” in order to control smaller member states. Writing in his 2015 book ‘In Place of Failure’, the dissident SNP member explained: “Great power has transferred to those central organs of the EU, which are essentially undemocratic.” He continued: “The EU lacks the political and cultural homogeneity to produce pan-european parties that genuinely span its whole territory and with which citizens in all states can identify.” According to Mr Sillars, this “great central power does not lie dormant”. Since the 2009 Eurozone crisis, the EU has used its powers to “unseat democratically elected governments” in both Greece and Italy, and replace them “unelected technocrats”.

As both nations suffered economically during the financial crash, there is a fear it could happen with Scotland too if it were to join the bloc as the country’s deficit is currently the highest in Europe. The deficit sat at an astonishing £9.4billion in August last year and was seven times higher than the UK as a whole in 2018 – such an economic dilemma poses a serious obstacle to Scotland’s path to becoming a member state. In a Daily Telegraph article from June 2015, international business editor Ambrose Evans-Pritchard explained how the EU overcame financial issues of Greece and Italy. He wrote: “Guardians of financial stability are deliberately provoking a bank run.”

He continued: “The spectacle is astonishing. The European Central Bank [ECB], the EMU bail-out fund, and the International Monetary Fund, among others, are lashing out in fury against an elected government that refuses to do what it is told. “They entirely duck their own responsibility for five years of policy blunders that have led to this impasse. “Does anybody dispute that the ECB – via the Bank of Greece – is actively inciting a bank run in a country where it is also the banking regulator? “The guardian of financial stability is consciously and deliberately accelerating a financial crisis in an EMU member… as a negotiating tactic to force Greece to the table.”

Mr Evans-Pritchard pointed out that the Bank of Greece claimed not meeting creditor demands would “most likely” mean Greece’s ejected from the EU. He explained this “is tantamount to a threat by the ECB to throw the Greeks out of the EU if they resist”. Mr Sillars quoted Mr Evans-Pritchard and pointed out how the EU was executing a “back-room coup d’etat” having sent in its vice president to replace the then Greek prime minister. The former SNP deputy added that this happened with the Greek prime minister “had the temerity to suggest a referendum on the austerity measure it wanted to impose”.