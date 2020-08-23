Nicola Sturgeon sparks furious reaction as she hints at Aberdeen lockdown extension

NICOLA STURGEON sparked the furious reaction of Aberdeen residents as she hinted at a further extension of the local lockdown on Wednesday after seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Grampian area.

Speaking during the Scottish Government’s daily briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said 220 confirmed coronavirus cases in the NHS Grampian area were linked to the outbreak in Aberdeen pubs, up from 207 on Monday. In recent days, Ms Sturgeon said, there has been a decline in the number of cases in Aberdeen, suggesting restrictions being put in place were having an impact, although new cases were higher in the NHS Grampian area than in the rest of the country.

Despite the improving numbers, the First Minister said it was too early to say if the measures in Aberdeen would be lifted on Wednesday when they are reviewed. Ms Sturgeon also said the outbreak discovered in Coupar Angus on Monday has nine confirmed cases, although she will be “very surprised” if the figure does not increase in the coming days. Further outbreaks in Lanarkshire and Glasgow have also been identified, where eight – including five pupils from three different secondary schools – and 14 cases, some of which were pupils at the same school, respectively have been confirmed. Both of these have been linked to indoor meetings of young people and the First Minister stressed the cluster is thought to have been transmitted outside schools.

Aberdeen residents were quick to react to the unwelcome news. One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Seven positive cases in Grampian, much lower than before, also lower than many other areas. “Yet it sounds like you are still going to consider extending Aberdeen’s lockdown. “Interesting to know how few of the seven cases are in Aberdeen itself! Lift the 5-mile ban!!”

Another one snapped: “Maybe if she visited the place she would know the difference between Aberdeen and Grampian.” One resident pleaded: “Nicola can you please let us have a bit of normality back tomorrow in Aberdeen. “I have a desperate little one. Who would love to have her grandparents over for a cuppa. “Please don’t tarnish us all with the same brush. As 90 percent of us have been good.” The First Minister also said that individual cases have been confirmed in primary school pupils in Blairgowrie, Perth and Paisley.