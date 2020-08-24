Nicola Sturgeon under pressure after COVID-19 positive patients sent into care homes

NICOLA Sturgeon and her Health Secretary Jeane Freeman are facing questions after figures claimed Scottish health boards transferred patients with COVID-19 into care homes during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Scottish Government had confirmed 1,431 untested patients were moved to care homes between March 1 and April 21 before testing of new care home admissions became mandatory. But it was also revealed that at least 37 potentially infectious people in hospitals who tested positive for COVID-19 were still discharged into care homes.

Latest figures show there have been 1,950 deaths in Scottish care homes where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. The latest figures also reveal that 46 percent of all Scotland’s coronavirus-related deaths were in care homes. The data from the National Records of Scotland also showed 46 percent of deaths were in hospitals and seven percent of deaths were at home or non-institutional settings. Monica Lennon MSP, Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson, said the revelations were “beyond belief”.

She has called on the Lord Advocate, James Wolfe QC to urgently investigate the matter. She added: “Confirmation that COVID-19 positive patients were knowingly discharged to care homes is almost beyond belief. “Why was it deemed acceptable to place infectious people into care homes that didn’t have enough PPE and staff, putting vulnerable older people and those who care for them at risk? “It’s right that a human rights-based public inquiry into the care home scandal will take place but we need immediate transparency from Scottish ministers about whether they signed off on this approach, and the care homes involved must be named.

“The secrecy must end, and Jeane Freeman must come to Parliament this week to explain the Scottish Government’s actions.” Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesman, said it is “essential” a public inquiry is launched into the Scottish Government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. He said: “There is no time to wait. This has to be a rapid, future-focused review that keeps more people safe if there is a second wave of the virus.” Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron, Scottish Conservative health representative, said: “The abject lack of transparency from the SNP Government means we may never find out how many more people were infected when patients with COVID-19 were sent to care homes, and the lessons we should be learning are likely to be lost.

“The horrendous decision to send dozens of COVID patients to care homes cannot be swept under the carpet any longer. “Families of victims have been left in the dark about how their loved ones died – and they still don’t know the full picture. “There can be no more delays and secrecy. Light must be shone on how this scandal happened immediately. “The SNP must begin an inquiry into how COVID patients were sent to care homes – and it has to start this week.”

