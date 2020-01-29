Nicola Sturgeon’s Indyref2 bid mocked as Boris Johnson says SNP don’t understand ‘biology’

BORIS JOHNSON hilariously mocked Nicola Sturgeon’s understanding of “human biology” as he ruled out another Scottish independence referendum for decades.

Boris Johnson was asked about the possibility of another Scottish independence referendum by a member of the public during the People PMQ’s. The Prime Minister outlined that during the first referendum in 2014 it was made clear that it would be a “once in a generation” vote. Mr Johnson joked that “no matter what your view of human biology” five or ten years is not a generation.

The Prime Minister said: “We had a referendum in 2014 and the people of Scotland were told by Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon that is was a once in a generation event. “We should stick to that line. “It was a once a once in a generation thing. “Last time I looked five years no matter what your view of human biology is, five years is not a generation, nor is ten years.

“There is a long time before I think it will be necessary, if ever to have another and put that question back to the people.” Earlier in the People’s PMQ’s Mr Johnson was stunned when he was asked a bizarre question. The Prime Minister was asked what shampoo he uses by a member of the public.

Boris could not hide his confusion when he read out the question.

Mr Johnson was unable to name the brand of shampoo he uses but did reveal it was blue and comes in a plastic tube. The Prime Minister said: “What shampoo do I use? “I honestly do not know what shampoo I use. “It is the same stuff that I use for all cleaning purposes and it is blue.