Nigel Farage documentary time: What time is Channel 4’s Nigel Farage special today?

NIGEL FARAGE will be on our TV screens tonight in the documentary Farage: The Man Who Made Brexit. So what time is the Channel 4 special today?

With Britain’s exit from the European Union just a stone’s throw away, Channel 4 are marking the occasion with a documentary on Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. As perhaps the most prominent figure in the Brexit movement over the last few years, the documentary will explore Mr Farage’s efforts in securing Brexit for Britain.

Mr Farage and other Brexit Party MEPs will not be returning to the European Parliament, with Britain due to leave the EU on January 31. And Mr Farage has noted how he will “really miss” the “theatre and drama”. But the politician has insisted the Brexit Party isn’t going to disappear following Britain’s departure from the EU this month.

Following the 2019 European elections in May, the Brexit Party seemed a credible threat to the major political parties. But in the run-up to the snap general election in December, public support for the party appeared to wane, with the party gaining zero parliamentary seats. Outspoken about his issues with Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, Mr Farage was a loud voice in the political debate. And now viewers will be taken behind-the-scenes, to learn more about the man behind the Brexit movement.

What time is Farage: The Man Who Made Brexit on? Farage: The Man Who Made Brexit will be aired on January 29, 2020 at 9pm. The documentary will air for approximately 90 minutes. You can catch the programme on Channel 4.

What is the documentary about? Director Christian Trumble documents the life of Nigel Farage in the months following his party’s big win in the European elections. The documentary will follow the highs and lows of Mr Farage’s general election campaign, in the five month run-up to the general election. It will cover Mr Farage’s failed attempt to win over Boris Johnson with a Leavers’ Alliance, as well as his role in changing the narrative of the 2016 EU referendum.

How to watch Farage: The Man Who Made Brexit You can tune in tonight via Freesat and Sky on channel 104. If you miss the start you can also catch up on Channel 4 +1. But if you want to stream the documentary online, you can do so via All 4. The programme will also be available to watch on the service after the programme has aired.

