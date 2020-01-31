Nigel Farage net worth: THIS is how much Brexit champion is worth

NIGEL FARAGE and the rest of the Brexit Party will leave the EU Parliament today with the rest of the UK’s 73 MEPs as the country teeters on the threshold of a fully-realised Brexit. How much is Nigel Farage worth?

Nigel Farage and the UK’s 73 MEPs have now left the European Parliament for the last time as Brexit finally comes in just one day, nearly four years after the landmark vote. The country officially leaves the bloc on January 31, and the Brexit Party leader has big plans for the day.

How much is Nigel Farage worth? Nigel Farage has made a name for himself since he became an MEP in 1999, and is now one of the UK’s most well-known politicians. He has shown impressive political resourcefulness, founding two political parties, UKIP and the Brexit Party, despite never having held a seat in the British Parliament. However, Mr Farage admitted there is little money in politics, claiming he was “skint” in 2017.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Nigel Farage claimed he was spending more than he takes in. He told the publication: “There’s no money in politics, particularly doing it the way I’ve done it – 20 years of spending more than you earn. “I have big expenses – lots of kids to pay for and things like that.” The ex-UKIP leader has not released an official net worth, but as an MEP, he commanded a significant salary.

According to the European Parliament website, MEPs are paid £7,500 (€8,484.05) a month before tax. Per year, this amounts to roughly £90,000, and he holds an equally significant pension of £73,000 per year, which he famously said he would not give up. The former MEP also lives in a townhouse in Chelsea with an estimated worth of £4million. Aside from his time as an MEP, media organisations have been quick to enlist the ex-UKIP leader for his commentary services, both in the UK and US.

He has a slot on LBC and served as a commentator for US television network Fox News. According to a report from The Guardian, Mr Farage deposits his earnings from these appearances in a company of which he is the sole director. The publication found filings to Companies House showed his company, Thorn in the Side Ltd, had assets of £548,573 as of May 2018. The amount had jumped by nearly £400,000 from more than £157,000, in the year before.

A separate report from the Guardian in mid-2018 revealed Mr Farage received at least £26,900 (€30,000) a month from his company funds. A declaration from July 1 showed he was paid the amount as director, and he is also listed as the unpaid leader of the Brexit Party. A Channel 4 News investigation claimed Mr Farage received funds of £450,000 from Brexit donor Aaron Banks, which went to rent, security and tours around the US. A European parliament advisory committee concluded he should receive the “highest penalty” as he failed to declare the gifts.

