Nigel Farage news: Will Farage and Brexit Party MEPs get a pension? Will they get paid?

NIGEL FARAGE spoke for the last time at the European Parliament today saying he will miss being the “pantomime villain” with the EU but is also excited to celebrate the UK’s departure this week.

Nigel Farage will leave the European Parliament for the very last time on Wednesday before the UK’s official departure from the European Union on Friday, January 31. The Brexit Party leader has been a prominent eurosceptic since he became an MEP more than two decades ago, but will he and his other Brexit Party MEPs receive a salary or a pension after they exit?

On Wednesday, the European Parliament will hold a historic vote to approve the terms of the UK’s departure from the EU. The landmark session will see the 751 debate the Brexit Withdrawal Bill before, it is widely expected, they vote in support of the deal’s terms. Having already been signed off by key parliamentary committees last week, Wednesday’s session is largely symbolic, marking the final stage of the ratification process before the UK’s official exit at 11pm GMT on Friday. On Wednesday, prominent European and Brexit figures are expected to speak, including the Parliament’s Brexit Co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt and Mr Farage.

Speaking from Brussels, Mr Farage told the BBC he believes Brexit is the “beginning of the end” for the European Union. He said countries that had seen the UK “make such a Horlicks” of leaving originally would now see it was possible to exit if a good trade deal was struck. Mr Farage said: “I think, two years down the road, there’ll be a big debate going on in many other countries about what kind of Europe do people want. “Do they want a Europe of trading co-operation or a Europe run by these institutions in Brussels, and I think the UK’s departure really will mark the beginning of the end of this European project.” When asked about polling suggesting that support for the EU had risen since Brexit, Mr Farage added: “That’s because we made such a Horlicks of leaving. “I think many of the Eurosceptic groups around Europe began to shake their heads and say ‘Oh, perhaps it is not possible to leave’. “Now it’s actually happening, if we chart a clear path – and provided that Boris Johnson sticks to the very clear promises that he made in his manifesto – then I think all of that will change a couple of years down the line.”

Will Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party MEPs get a pension? Nigel Farage has been an MEP since 1999 and therefore will be entitled to receive a pension at the age of 63. For each full year that an MEP works, they receive a pension that is worth 3.5 percent of their salary. As the European parliamentary elections were held at the end of May, with the Brexit Party winning 29 of the available 73 seats, none of these MEPs are entitled to a pension because they would not have served for a full year. So in order to contribute to their pension pot, MEPs would need to remain in the European Parliament until at least June 2020.

As the Brexit Party leader has been an MEP for more than 20 years, he is an eligible pension recipient. He will be eligible for a pension worth up to 70 percent of his MEP salary, which is the maximum permitted under the rules. MEPs currently earn £7,599.14 (€8,757.70) a month, but it is reduced to £5,919.37 (€6,824.85) after EU tax and insurance contributions. UK MEPs also pay national insurance contributions and the difference between EU and national tax, to HMRC, which ensures MEPs pay the same level of income tax and national insurance as people employed in the UK.

Will Brexit Party MEPs be paid after they leave? Regardless of the country they represent, since 2009 all MEPs receive the same income. This salary is set at 38.5 percent of the basic salary of a judge at the European Court of Justice. As salaries are paid monthly, MEPs will not receive any pay in February as the UK is leaving the EU on January 31.

What is the end of service entitlement? Should they wish, MEPs are entitled to a “transition allowance” linked to how long they have been in the European Parliament. The minimum requirement is to have served for at least one year, meaning new MEPs elected in May are not entitled to claim this payment. The size of the payment is equivalent to one month’s salary for every year they were in office, although this is capped at two years.

