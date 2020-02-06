Nigel Farage reveals moment he became ‘fearless’ to take on EU establishment

NIGEL FARAGE revealed the moment he became “fearless” during general election campaigning in 2010 and gave him the power to take on the establishment.

Nigel Farage detailed his terrifying plane crash as he said he is “very, very lucky to be alive”. The then-leader of Ukip had chartered a light plane on election morning to fly a banner in support of his party but the stunt nearly ended in tragedy when the sign got caught in the tail of the aircraft, plunging it to the ground. The Brexit Party leader explained since then he has been “fearless”.

On the Channel 4 documentary, Mr Farage said: “I thought I would liven up the general election in by on the morning of election day getting into a light aircraft and attempting to tow a banner around the Buckingham constituency. “Things went horrendously wrong. The banner twisted around the tail of the airplane and it was obvious we were going to crash. “I’ve considered myself ever since that moment very, very lucky to be alive. “If before the crash I was unafraid of the establishment in politics.

“Since that day, I’ve been fearless.” Mr Farage went on to set up the Brexit Party and shake-up the European Union as he pushed to leave the EU. On Wednesday, the European Parliament approved the Withdrawal Agreement by 621 votes to 49. Mr Farage delivered his last-ever speech in Brussels as his Brexit Party MEPs waved their Union Jack flags in defiance of EU rules.

The Brexit Party leader launched a brutal attack on the bloc just days before the UK is due to leave on Friday, January 31. He said: “This is it, the final chapter, the end of the road, a 47-year political experiment that the British have never been happy with.” He savaged the bloc’s “flags, anthems, presidents” and plans for a European army. Friday marks the “point of no return”, he added.



