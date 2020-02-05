Nigel Farage sends incendiary warning to Boris Johnson – ‘Keep your promises!’

NIGEL FARAGE warned Boris Johnson he will “keep him to his promises” in delivering a a clean break from Brussels in upcoming negotiations.

The Brexit Party leader was speaking in Parliament Square minutes before Britain left the EU. Thousands of Brexiteers gathered to celebrate the occasion waving union jacks and singing patriotic songs.

Speaking from the stage Mr Farage said: “I never believed I would see a Conservative Prime Minister say any of the right things. “But he’s saying all of the right things. “I promise you that I and all of you will keep him to his promises.” Mr Johnson is about to begin negotiations with the EU over a news trade deal.

He has insisted a new agreement can be reached by the end of the year, though some in Brussels are sceptical. Addressing Brexit supporters Mr Farage commented: “The fact is the war is over. We have won. “Now we have in Boris Johnson a charismatic Prime Minister who is saying all of the right things. “I think there’s a good chance he will deliver.

“I think the Conservative Party learnt a lesson from the European elections they never ever want to repeat. The rally in Parliament Square was organised by Leave Means Leave, a pro-Brexit group close to Mr Farage. Attendees sang ‘Rule Britannia’ and ‘God Save the Queen’ whilst saving union jack flags. Earlier anti-Brexit activists gathered for a vigil outside the European Commission’s London headquarters.

Boris Johnson released a video to welcome the UK’s EU departure. He said: “When I look at the potential of this country waiting to be unleashed, I know that we can turn this opportunity into a stunning success. “We have obeyed the people. “We have taken back the tools of self-government.

“Now is the time to use those tools to unleash the full potential of this brilliant country and to make better the lives of everyone in every corner of our United Kingdom.” Carrie Symonds, the Prime Minister’s partner, tweeted a picture of her dog wearing a union jack outfit. To celebrate Brexit a number of Government buildings were lit up in red, white and blue. Millions of commemorative fifty pence coins are also due to be released.