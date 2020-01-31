Nigel Farage stuns Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel in head-to-head Brexit debate

BREXIT Party leader Nigel Farage went head-to-head against staunch Remainer Rachel Johnson, Boris Johnson’s sister, in a heated debate on the future of the EU now that Britain finally leaves the Brussels bloc.

The pair met for lunch and went head-to-head on the issue of membership to the EU and the future of the Brussels bloc following Brexit. The Brexit Party leader argued the importance of the EU has “got smaller” now that Britain finally ventures outside the bloc as a free and independent country. In an attempt to force Ms Johnson, former Liberal Democrat candidate to the European Parliament, to accept there is now “no point of return” for the UK outside the EU, Nigel Farage said: “I think Friday at 11pm is the point of no return.

“Once it’s done there’s no going back.” Adamant in her hope the UK will one day rejoin the European Union, Ms Johsnon said: “Well, not for 10-20 years.” But the Remainer was promptly stunned by Nigel Farage’s quick response as he made the shocking prediction: “The EU won’t be there!” Rachel Johnson replied: “Oh come on, Nigel. I bet you. “Let’s set another date. In five, ten, 15 years, the EU is not going away.”

The one-to-one debate comes as Britons prepare to celebrate the UK’s departure from the EU at 11pm this evening. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today hail the “dawn of a new era” as the UK leaves the European Union. Bonds dating back to 1973 when the UK joined the European Economic Community will be broken, but the Prime Minister insists Brexit marks “not an end but a beginning”. Very little will change at the moment of Brexit as a result of the deal which Mr Johnson agreed with Brussels and the 27 remaining member states. But the UK faces further uncertainty as both sides seek to strike a trade deal by the end of the year. In a symbolic move, Mr Johnson will chair a meeting of his Cabinet in Sunderland, the city which was the first to back Brexit when results were announced after the 2016 referendum.

And in what Number 10 billed as an “address to the nation” released an hour before the moment the UK leaves the EU, Mr Johnson will attempt to sound an optimistic note about the future and promise to heal the divides which have been caused in the bitter Brexit battles. He will say: “Our job as the government – my job – is to bring this country together and take us forward.” He will call Brexit “the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act”. “It is a moment of real national renewal and change. “This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances – your family’s life chances – should depend on which part of the country you grow up in.”