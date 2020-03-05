Nigel Farage warns ‘optimistic’ Brexiteers key stitch-up could scupper UK deal with EU

NIGEL FARAGE has issued a warning for those “optimistic” about the Brexit process, pointing back to 2017 as an example of why “it’s not over until it’s over”.

The EU have set out their negotiating mandate for the upcoming talks with the UK on the details of Brexit. Negotiations will start next Monday, but Downing Street have already briefed that they are “wholly rejecting” the most contentious issues, including the bloc’s desire to “uphold current access” to British fishing waters. Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage admitted that he is feeling “very optimistic” about trade talks, but also warned LBC listeners to take everything with a pinch of salt considering what happened in 2017.

He said: “Off the record, Number 10 have been pretty strong. “They have wholly rejected the two most contentious chunks of it for a level playing field. “And they’re saying that actually the idea that EU fishermen can maintain current levels of access isn’t gonna happen. “The UK didn’t vote to take back control of its fishing waters to give up that control again, it doesn’t matter what the EU puts in its mandate.”

Mr Farage continued: “And on the level playing field, Number 10 say we must have full control of our laws, we will not accept any demands for the UK to follow EU rules. “Well all I can say to you is this is music to my ears. “And clearly it’s music to the ears of Steve Baker, who has resigned as the Chairman of the European Research Group. “He was saying ‘We’ve got Brexit and the Government is saying and doing all the right things’.”

The LBC host told listeners: “I understand why he says that, I’m feeling very optimistic about the way this is going. “There are other things I’m less optimistic about, but the way this is going is good. “But many of us had this feeling with Theresa May back in 2017 and she didn’t deliver.”