Nikki Bella Encourages Everyone To ‘Love Ourselves More’ While Sharing Makeup-Free Selfie

Nikki Bella is encouraging everyone to “love ourselves more.”

Due to the quarantine, the “Total Bellas” star was forced to skip her beauty routine. Meanwhile, the reality star feels a lot of changes in her body due to her pregnancy.

Nikki got candid on the side effects and things she’s been experiencing due to the hormonal changes caused by her pregnancy. However, she doesn’t mind them and she even shared a makeup-free selfie with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on Instagram.

“Pregnancy has given me pigmentation on my cheeks and upper lip with a growing bump that makes me smile everyday. Quarantine has reminded me of the sparkles (grays) and wild eyebrows I have and the goals I have made throughout my life and want to focus more on,” she wrote.

John Cena’s ex-fiancée added that having a chef as a husband-to-be makes the matter more challenging because he serves her with delicious food and she joked that her thighs are already touching and rubbing. Nikki continued by saying that she couldn’t wait for her Laser Away appointments after breast feeding because she realized that there is no boundary as to where, when, and how much hair wants to grow. She even made fun of her twin by writing, “I’m officially becoming Brie lol!!!”

Nikki also added that she has pimples and couldn’t wait to get her facial treatment again. But despite all the changes and what she sees in the mirror, she said that it’s “pretty amazing to start to see the real, natural you again.”

“Without all the beauty appointments and makeup everyday. I hope in this time we can start to love ourselves more,” Nikki wrote.

“Appreciate the flaws, the changes, our age. I’m going through a lot of course bc of pregnancy but goodness when I feel my baby kick or move, I don’t care how many pounds I have gained, or skin changes I have, or pain that feeling is unlike anything I have ever experienced. It makes me smile so big every time. The love is already greater than any other!”

Nikki was previously engaged to professional wrestler, rapper, actor and TV host John Cena. He surprised her with a proposal in front of thousands of fans at WrestleMania in 2017. However, they separated in 2018 after being together for six years.

In March, many thought that Nikki threw shade at Cena. The reality star denied it and stressed that it bothered her that people always think she talks about her ex-fiancé. Nikki also stressed that Cena is not the only man she has loved in the past.

“Anytime I want to post a quote or I want to share words of wisdom, everyone always think I’m talking about him. I don’t always talk about my ex-fiancé, and honestly, you guys, I have no reason to throw shade at him,” Nikki said.