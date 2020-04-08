Nine in 10 Irish adults expect economy to be in worse state this time next year, survey finds

THE MAJORITY OF Irish adults expect the economy to be in a worse condition next year as a result of the coronavirus, according to a new survey.

The survey, commissioned by Behaviour and Attitudes and produced for RTÉ, found that 56% of people are anxious about the spread of the Covid-19 virus, while 49% are anxious about the lack of vaccine.

29% of people said they are “extremely concerned” about contracting the virus.

Some 67% of over-65s are extremely concerned about getting Covid-19.

This drops to 13% for the 18-25 age group. However, young people were concerned about those around them, with around a third of the 25-49 age category expressing worry about their parents getting it.

Social distancing

A total of 85% of respondents said they are practising social distancing.

The survey found that 77% of those under the age of 25 are practising it, 79% of people in the 25-34 age group and 95% of the over-65s.

One-fifth of under 25s outlined that they haven’t avoided social activities that would put them in contact with others.

Over half of people said they have cancelled a holiday as a result of the coronavirus.

Finances

The majority of Irish adults (91%) said they believe the economy will be worse off this time next year.

29% of respondents said they are worried about job security. This figure rises to 38% among those working part-time.

41% of those surveyed expect their salary to reduce this year.

Younger adults, those with kids and those who are struggling financially are the more likely to believe that they will earn less, the survey found. Meanwhile, 82% of people said the government is going a good job.

Four out of five people believe that Ireland has reacted better to the pandemic than other affected countries. Half of those surveyed said they are “very proud” of Ireland’s response as a nation.

The survey was conducted between 27 March and 1 April with a sample of 1,016 adults. The margin of error with the survey is +/-3.1% points.

The latest set of restrictions on public movement in Ireland were announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on 27 March.