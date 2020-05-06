 Press "Enter" to skip to content
The seized cigarettes.

Nine million cigarettes marked as frozen food seized at Dublin Port

By Denis Bedoya on May 6, 2020

The smuggled cigarettes were discovered in a refrigerated shipping container, declared as transporting frozen food.

NINE MILLION CIGARETTES were seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port today.

The smuggled cigarettes were discovered in a refrigerated shipping container, declared as transporting ‘frozen food’, that arrived aboard a vessel from Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The so-called ‘illicit white’ cigarettes, branded ‘FEST’, have an estimated value of over €4.4 million, representing a loss to the exchequer of €3.77 million.

Investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson said this seizure is part of Revenue’s “ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products”.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they are advised to contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.

The seized cigarettes.

The seized cigarettes.

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *