Nine virus cases as NSW restrictions eased

NSW residents have been asked to behave responsibly as the state’s COVID-19 restrictions are eased while those with even the mildest symptoms have been urged to come forward for testing.

The changes to restrictions from Friday allow up to two adults and their dependent children to visit another household anywhere across the state.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to be cautious, warning social distancing must still be maintained as well as extra hygiene precautions, particularly when visiting people aged over 70 or those with underlying health conditions.

NSW has recorded nine new coronavirus cases from more than 7000 tests in the previous 24 hours.

People have also been urged to come forward for testing over the weekend when testing numbers usually drop.

“Please come forward even if you have the mildest symptoms,” she said in Sydney.

“You don’t need to wait until Monday. You could be unintentionally passing on the disease without knowing you have it.”

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said of the nine new cases, three are residents at the Anglicare-run Newmarch House aged care home, four are community transmission and one is under investigation.

There are now 3025 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 37 residents and 22 staff members at Newmarch House near Penrith in western Sydney.

Dr Chant also confirmed the death of a 74-year-old male resident of Newmarch House, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths at the facility to 13.

It is NSW’s 43rd coronavirus death, taking the national toll to 93.

Dr Chant urged people in Penrith in particular to come forward for testing after authorities found a strain of coronavirus circulating in that area.

More than 2290 people have recovered from COVID-19 in NSW, with 14 infected people in intensive care, 12 of them requiring ventilators.

NSW Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres said more than 1800 businesses had answered the government’s call for locals to help provide essential medical supplies needed in the fight against COVID-19.

“The response from the NSW industry has been nothing short of outstanding,” he said on Friday.

More than 100 businesses have been confirmed to meet Therapeutic Goods Administration standards, with the government ordering face masks and shields, hand sanitiser, disinfectants, gloves, surgical gowns, and paper products.

The NSW government also released heat maps that identify COVID-19 cases by postcode and show how many people have recovered, the estimated number of active local cases and the number of tests completed.

The premier hoped the maps will encourage more people with symptoms to come forward for testing when they see the impact COVID-19 is having on their local area.