Nineteen killed in shootout in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY, April 4 – At least 19 people have died in a shootout between suspected gangsters in the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua, local authorities said on Saturday, in one of the worst outbreaks of gang violence to hit the country this year.

Security forces found eighteen bodies on Friday evening at the site of the gunfight in the municipality of Madera, and a wounded man picked up at the scene later died of his injuries, the state attorney general’s office said in a statement. (Reporting by Jose Luis Gonzalez and Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Daniel Wallis)