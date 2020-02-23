Nintendo Direct 2020: Nintendo Switch event followed by new March reveal?

New rumours this week suggest that Nintendo is planning multiple Directs, the first being today’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons event. The 25-minute Direct episode is focused completely on the Nintendo Switch exclusive and will be kicking off in the coming hours. The next Nintendo Direct will give an “in-depth look” at what’s on offer with the Nook Inc Deserted Island Getaway Package in the new Animal Crossing.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct event has a start time of 2pm in the UK, and 6am PT in the United States.

The Nintendo UK Twitter account posted: “Tune in on February 20th at 2pm UK time for a roughly 25-minute livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct, featuring an in-depth look at Nook Inc.’s Deserted Island Getaway Package! #ACNH”.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a release date set for March 20, making this a perfect time to share more news.

And according to the latest rumours, Nintendo will be hosting more Direct events in the coming weeks.

Leaker Zippo had previously said that the company was planning two Nintendo Direct broadcasts for February.

And they had also indicated that there were signs of an Animal Crossing Direct on February 20 before this was officially announced.

Since then, other rumours have surfaced suggesting that a new Nintendo Direct event will be held in March 2020.

This latest news comes from an anonymous source online, which means it must be taken with a big pinch of salt.