Nintendo Direct February 2020: Boost for fans hoping for Direct THIS week

SWITCH fans holding out hope for a February 2020 Nintendo Direct have been given a boost that a broadcast could happen this week.

If you’re one of the legion of Nintendo fans patiently waiting for a Direct announcement then we’ve got some news for you. It looks like Switch gamers have been teased that a Nintendo Direct could be happening this week. However, it’s good and bad news with it looking like the next Nintendo Direct could be one focused on Animal Crossing.

The tease comes courtesy of a now-deleted post from notable Ninty insider Emily Rogers. On Saturday tweeter @PixelPar, the founding editor of Nintendo news site LootPots, posted their hopes for an upcoming Nintendo Direct. They tweeted: “God, I hope there’s a Direct next week.” To which Rodgers reportedly replied: “Are you an Animal Crossing fan?”

The tweet has since been deleted, but not before it was screen grabbed and shared online. The comments from Rogers seem to chime in with what fellow leaker Zippo had previously posted on ResetEra. Zippo had claimed that there would be two Nintendo Directs in February and that rumours of an Animal Crossing focused one on February 20 tallied up. They wrote: “Alright then. Might as well let it out. “There’s two Directs this month. You’ve already guessed what they obviously are. “Not sure of the timing, but that February 20th stuff lines up for AC. “Please don’t flood me.”

February 20 is this coming Thursday, and will also be the day that the new season of Fortnite launches. So plenty of big news for gamers will be dropping that day. While time is running out in February for the House of Mario to hold two Directs there could possibly be one held this week and another next week. If this week’s Direct is indeed the Animal Crossing focused one, then next week could be a full fat Nintendo Direct. The last time Ninty held a proper Nintendo Direct was back in September. That Direct unveiled Animal Crossing New Horizons as well as announcing Overwatch Switch and revealing Terry Bogard as a Smash DLC character.

There are plenty of announcements that could take place in the next Direct. The Switch only has two confirmed exclusive releases for this year, with previous years boasting plenty of exclusive launches. Which has led fans to believing that Ninty could have a few surprises up their sleeve for the Switch this year. There are a number of games we haven’t had an update on in awhile which could appear in the next Nintendo Direct.

These games would be Bayonetta 3, Shin Megami Tensei V and Metroid Prime 4 – but the latter seems unlikely to feature in the next Direct. However, rumour has it Nintendo have two other Metroid games in the works with one of these believed to be a remake of Super Metroid for the Switch. These titles could feature in the next Nintendo Direct as could the big holiday release for the Switch. It had been thought that Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 was going to be the major Nintendo Switch release of 2020.