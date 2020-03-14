Nintendo Direct March 2020: Good and bad news for Nintendo Switch fans

NINTENDO SWITCH fans keeping their fingers crossed for a March 2020 Nintendo Direct have been delivered some good and bad news.

Nintendo Direct news begins today with an update for Nintendo Switch fans on Ninty’s plans for a March 2020 broadcast. At the time of writing it has been 189 days since the last Nintendo Direct however there are hopes this streak could be broken this month. Rumours have pencilled in the next Nintendo Direct as being held in March, but the exact date it is predicted as happening on has varied.

One leak, which correctly called when the Animal Crossing Direct would happen, said the next Direct would take place in the second week of March. Which is this week, so there is a possibility that we could get a Nintendo Direct announcement in the coming days. Hopes of an imminent Nintendo Direct announcement were raised after the GAME website posted something curious. Yesterday following the announcement of the upcoming LEGO Super Mario sets the retailer’s website mentioned a Nintendo Direct.

A page on the site said: “Heard about the partnership between Lego and Nintendo? “The latest Nintendo Direct announced their exciting collaboration, the first time that the two big brands have worked together! “Details are limited at this stage, but we hope you are as excited as us!” However, as we all know there hasn’t been a recent Nintendo Direct. It didn’t take long for GAME to remove the mention of a recent Direct, sparking speculation this could be a sign a new broadcast is coming soon. However, fans hoping this could be pointing towards a Nintendo Direct dropping in the coming days look to have been delivered some bad news.

Latest rumours have indicated that the finishing touches are being put on the first major Nintendo Direct since last September. However, new claims have said this broadcast is expected to take place towards the end of the month. And, according to this alleged leak, there will be a Nintendo Indies broadcast in March before the next Nintendo Direct. The news comes courtesy of VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb who on Twitter posted: “OK. Look. Nintendo is far into the process of preparing a Direct. “It’s likely coming next week. That could change. “Pencil in March 18 (maybe March 19). It’ll have a number of third-party games along with whatever it shows to fill out its 2020 lineup.”

Grubb then added the Nintendo Direct will likely take place on the week of March 26, with the indie presentation the week beforehand. Sources have indicated that the Nintendo Direct will reveal the upcoming Nintendo Switch software line-up “through the summer and beyond”. In a post online VentureBeat said: “The next Nintendo Direct is in the works. “The publisher hasn’t confirmed the event yet, but it’s in the final stages of putting the video presentation together. “That’s based on what we’re hearing as well as some other indicators. Expect a Nintendo Direct soon. “The company is penciling in one of its indie showcases (like the one it released around GDC 2019) for next week — likely March 18. “A full, general Direct will follow soon after — likely March 26.”