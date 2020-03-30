Nintendo Of America Closes Repair Centers Over COVID-19 Preventive Measures

In line with the surging cases of COVID-19 across the United States, Nintendo has decided to temporarily shut down its North America repair centers to comply with the mandate set by the government.

The news was coursed through the gaming console maker’s customer support page, saying that the closure was “due to preventive measures put in place for the COVID-19 coronavirus” and in accordance with local and federal guidelines.

“Once repair services resume, we will work as quickly as possible to get you playing again,” said the announcement.

The downside of the closure is, of course, the delay in the repair of consoles. Nintendo pointed that owners who have sent their products for repairs may be returned to them as “undeliverable,” while those who are already in their centers will have to wait until they resume their operations.

On the other hand, Nintendo will “honor the warranty for the amount of time our repair centers are closed” should the warranty of a certain product expire during the span of the closure, said IGN.

Nintendo’s North America repair service centers will remain closed until further notice. Console and handheld owners are advised to check the customer support page for any updates regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, Nintendo repair service centers in the United Kingdom still appear to be operational, saying that they are “working hard to maintain high customer service standards” despite facing a global pandemic.

They too addressed their loyal customers that there may be delays in message queries and the processing of repairs, said Nintendo Life.