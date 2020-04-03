Nintendo Switch: BioSock, Borderlands, XCOM To Debut On Switch This May

Highly rated 2K Games BioShock, Borderlands and XCOM are coming to Nintendo Switch this May.

In a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini video released on Thursday, March 26, it was confirmed that some of 2K Games’ most popular titles are getting Switch ports among many more games from different publishers.

According to the announcement, XCOM 2 Collection, which includes XCOM 2 and all its DLC such as the War of the Chosen expansion, will be available on Switch. The Borderlands Legendary Collection — featuring Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel – is also a big addition to the lineup.

Moreover, all three BioShock games (BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition) will also be made available and can be bought separately or through the collection bundle.

The 2K Games will arrive on May 29th, along with other updates and games such as the Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

This development should come as great news for Switch users, especially with more and more popular titles being added.

The BioShock series has been widely praised for its overall gameplay mechanics, storyline and unique and immersive environments that made it enjoyable and interesting to play. The same goes for Borderlands, with its second installment even winning Game of the Year.

Interestingly, this news also comes after reports reveal that Nintendo Switch is selling out amid the coronavirus crisis.

Based on multiple reports, it is now hard to find an available Nintendo Switch – be it on physical stores or online. In fact, the official Nintendo store has sold out all of its stock, even the refurbished model that has been offered for a cheaper price.

On the other hand, there are still some listings on Amazon and Walmart where third-party resellers are allowed. However, due to the increasing demand, prices are higher than the original retail price.

Nintendo did promise to fill out stocks soon though, which could very well be in time for the arrival of BioShock, Borderlands and XCOM.

“Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the US, but more systems are on the way. We apologize for any inconvenience,” a statement from Nintendo reads, per Business Insider.