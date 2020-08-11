Nintendo Switch in trouble: Galaxy Note 20 could be the must-have handheld of 2020

SAMSUNG and Microsoft’s newly announced partnership could spell trouble for handheld gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch.

Samsung unveiled the ultra-swish Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra during its Unpacked event earlier this week. The premium smartphones feature refreshed designs, speedier processors and improved S Pen accessories. The Note 20 Ultra is particularly impressive, featuring a 6.9-inch curved screen with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. That’s on top of 5G compatibility as standard, plus a staggering 108-megapixel main camera with 5x optical zoom. Of course, the regular Note 20 is no slouch either, featuring a slick Super AMOLED capacitive display with 8K video recording, ultra-fast wireless charging and much more. If you’re a gaming fan, then arguably even more exciting is the news that both phones will come with Xbox Game Pass support. Pre-order customers can even choose to receive a bonus gaming bundle, which comes with 3-months free access to Game Pass Ultimate, plus the all-new Power A MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller with attachable phone clip. As a reminder, Game Pass Ultimate will shortly incorporate Project xCloud streaming support for Xbox and Windows games.

This means that from September 15, Galaxy Note 20 and Ultra owners can use their devices to play more than 100 Xbox One games through the cloud. It essentially transforms your smartphone into a handheld Xbox console with dozens of blockbuster game releases. Game Pass Ultimate titles include everything from graphical powerhouses like Forza Horizon 4 and Gears of War 5, to popular multi-platform releases like Minecraft Dungeons and Destiny 2. “Beginning September 15, you’ll be able to experience the best of Xbox Game Pass by downloading the app from the Samsung Galaxy Store, giving you the freedom to access expansion packs, downloadable content and more,” reads a Microsoft post. “Whether it’s racing through the beautiful English countryside in Forza Horizon 4 on a new Galaxy Note20 during a lunch break, or fighting alongside your pet llama in Minecraft Dungeons on a Tab S7 at home once the workday ends, Galaxy devices provide the best way to pick up and play games directly from the cloud.” Needless to say, one company that might not be so excited about the development is Nintendo.