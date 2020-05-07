Nissan to phase in resumed vehicle production from June

Nissan has announced plans to begin building cars again in June after suspending production more than six weeks ago.

The car giant said its Sunderland plant will remain closed throughout May, with a phased resumption of work the following month.

It said: “During this period the majority of plant employees will remain furloughed, and we are grateful for the Government support that has enabled us to take this action.

“Our goal is to navigate through this crisis while maintaining activities critical for business continuity and to make sure we are prepared for the time when business resumes in Europe and we can welcome the Nissan team back to work.”

During the lockdown, Nissan staff have used their production and distribution skills to help make personal protective equipment, including visors and gowns, for the NHS.