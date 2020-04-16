Niyo Davinci, Flight School Producer, Allegedly Shot Dead By Girlfriend At Louisiana Home, Accused Arrested

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office, Louisiana, arrested a woman for allegedly shooting and killing her boyfriend at a home in the New Orleans metro area on Monday (April 13).

Naim Shakir, a member of the Flight School production team and was known by the name Niyo Davinci, was killed in his home after his girlfriend shot him in the neck. The woman, identified as 41-year-old Chanel Galle, was arrested and charged with negligent homicide.

The JPSO deputies responded to a home in 200 block of Glen Della Drive after they received information about a gunshot fired on Monday night. The officers found the man lying on the floor in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although an official confirmation about the victim’s identity is yet to be released, his mother, Latifah Shakir, confirmed her son’s death on her Facebook page.

“Sad news, my baby boy has died Naim Shakir. My heart is broken. Please pray for our family,” she wrote.

This was an ongoing case and no further information was available at the moment.

As of Tuesday Galle was being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna on a bond that was set at $10,000.

Days before his passing, Niyo took part in an Instagram Live beat battle that featured producers from New Orleans. In memory of his death and as a homage to him, the battle has now been renamed from NOLA Beat Battle to Niyo Beat Battle.

“Every beat battle will be dedicated to our brother, Super Producer NIYO! NOLA will keep your name alive,” the Massive Amounts of Quality team wrote on Twitter.

Niyo was a renowned artist in the Louisiana Hip Hop history. He has worked with hip hop giants like Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Kevin Gates, Mystikal, B.G. and the late Young Greatness during his short career.

