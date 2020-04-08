‘No change in the garda strategy’: Justice Minister insists new emergency powers are ‘last recourse’

JUSTICE MINISTER Charlie Flanagan has insisted there will be no change in the current garda strategy and that new emergency powers afforded to gardaí from today will only be used as a “last recourse” for those who flout emergency public health measures.

Cabinet members signed off on new measures yesterday, and Health Minister Simon Harris, along with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Attorney General, signed off on them last night.

Measures in place at present mean members of the public must stay at home, except to gather essential goods, to provide essential care, or to get a brief spell of exercise within 2km of their home.

But with the milder weather of recent days set to continue into the weekend, the Government, on the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team, have given gardaí additional powers to arrest or detain individuals who might be travelling to holiday homes or caravan parks over the long weekend.

Those arrested could face a heavy fine of €2,500 or a jail sentence.

The measures will be in place for the next four days, in line with the current emergency measures lasting until Sunday, but Health Minister Simon Harris said these measures are likely to be extended.

The justice minster speaking on RTÉ’s Sean O’Rourke programme this morning also insisted that gardaí will continue patrols and checkpoints as they have done in recent weeks and said arrest and detention powers available to them now will only be used in rare cases.

“This is the fourth week of these stringent emergency measures. We’re not there yet, we still, unfortunately, have cases increasing, we have deaths increasing, we’ve some of the way to go yet, and that’s why we have these emergency regulations now being brought into force,” he said.

“There is a concern that I share, that compliance may be difficult to sustain now over the coming days with the holiday period, the fine weather.

Some people maybe coming more complacent, so it’s important therefore that the gardaí have clarity as to the regulatory arrangements and another reason why Minister Harris signed the regulations into law last night.

“There is no change in the garda strategy, what the gardaí will continue to do is engage and encourage, and explain and assist people, but if there are one or two people or a small number of people who wish to deliberately flout the regulations and thereby endangering the public health of people, all then the law will be there as a recourse, but as a last recourse.

Flanagan also said that gardaí will have the power to check in on holiday homes and resorts, and ask residents to return to their main homes.

“There is a restriction on movement and people who do breach that restriction can be ordered home and also of course the restriction on events in terms of a gathering of people in numbers,” he said.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties, however, has wanted that gardaí should only use these powers to detain and charge people for flouting the regulations “minimally” if at all.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Health Minister Simon Harris said the majority of people are already compliant with the emergency measures introduced on the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

“The Irish people are showing massive resilience, everybody is doing their very best despite the fact it involves significant sacrifice and challenge for you and your family to stay at home,” he said.

“In consultation with both the garda commissioner and the chief medical officer, the Taoiseach and I decided yesterday was the appropriate time to sign these [new garda measures].

They’re effectively measures that gardaí can have in their back pocket in case they need them, we’re not expecting them to be used much, the gardaí aren’t expecting to use them much, and remember gardaí have already been out patrolling.

Harris said he expects gardaí will use the powers in “very exceptional circumstances”.

“What I envisage happening is the Irish people will respond very well to the public health advice of our doctors who are trying to keep them and their families well.

“If somebody does leave their home, and remember we’re not meant to be leaving our home except for very essential reasons, but if somebody does leave their home and meets a guard, the guard will remind them of the public health advice and the guard will ask them to return home.”

Harris also alluded to a pub in Temple Bar which remained open in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland, and which lead to pubs and later all non-essential services being closed indefinitely.

“We’ve seen it in the past. We saw the famous pub in Temple bar that opened and that upset a lot of people. People said ‘hang on a second, I’m trying my very best at home to keep my family safe…’ so we do need to have these powers.

“If someone is showing disrespect to your health, to my health and risking your family’s health, and my family’s health, and refusing to comply, gardaí can ensure they do comply.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected to announce an extension of existing Covid-19 measures over the coming days.