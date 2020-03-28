No immediate plans to halt U.S. travel -acting Homeland…

WASHINGTON, March 22 – There are no immediate plans to halt travel within the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak, acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said on Sunday, adding that the administration could implement targeted restrictions if needed.

Wolf, in an interview on Fox News, also said reports of a national shutdown were false and are part of a disinformation campaign, stemming possibly from Russia or other cyber actors. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey; Editing by Daniel Wallis)