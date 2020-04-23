No large increase in number of cars on Irish roads despite ‘anecdotal’ claims

THE GOVERNMENT SAYS there has been no significant rise in the number of cars on Irish roads, despite “anecdotal” claims of increases in traffic volumes.

The number of cars on Ireland’s road network on weekdays has fallen by up to 70% compared with corresponding dates in 2019, and around 87% at weekends, following the government’s announcement of travel restrictions on 27 March.

However, reports on social media earlier this week suggested that more people across the country have been using their vehicles despite government guidelines urging people to stay at home except where necessary.

However, at the government’s daily Covid-19 briefing this morning, Liz Canavan of the Department of An Taoiseach revealed that an analysis of traffic volumes did not support such claims.

“We know that there is some anecdotal evidence circulating this week in relation to an increase in the number of people on our roads,” Canavan said.

“Earlier this week, Transport Infrastructure Ireland undertook an analysis of the traffic figures for this week, and the volumes are in line with the previous weeks since the restrictions were introduced.

“Spot checks on roads show no noticeable increase. Most are within 5% of the average weekday volumes under the current restrictions.”

Direct Provision

Meanwhile, Canavan also announced that the Department of Justice has taken a number of steps to prevent clusters of Covid-19 in Direct Provision centres.

It was reported this week that Covid-19 testing is being carried out at a Direct Provision centre in Co Kerry after an outbreak there.

It comes after reports that 70 asylum seekers were moved to a different centre despite a case of Covid-19 being confirmed in a hotel guest in their previous centre, a Dublin hotel, weeks earlier.

Canavan said that the government would reduce the number of people across the entire system to ensure that there are no more than three single people in any room, and would continue this policy when the crisis is over.

She also said the Department of Justice had opened new accommodation and relocated more than 600 residents to support social distancing and cocooning measures.

“The Department of Justice and Equality has acknowledged there is more to do, including a reduction of the number of residents in emergency accommodation, and the length of time that residents spend there,” she added.

It follows an announcement last month that more than 650 new beds would be made available for those in Direct Provision during the Covid-19 emergency.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said at the time that the new beds “will provide valuable additional accommodation to support the measures required for vulnerable residents”.