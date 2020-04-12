‘No Man’s Sky’ Update Rumors: ‘EXO’ Mech Suits Leak Raises Exploration Expectations

“No Man’s Sky” continues to roll out improvements for the space exploration game despite starting on the wrong foot. Despite being branded a bust by critics, Hello Games has weathered its way towards improving gameplay by way of patches and updates. And the latest leak should get a lot of people pretty excited if it does come to the game.

Transportation or moving around worlds is something that “No Man’s Sky” gamers need help with. Game developers have introduced various ways to aid people in exploring the world, introducing ships and teleporters to get from one point to another. Just the same, expanding transportation for gamers would be pretty welcome and it appears a new one is coming soon.

With most awaiting the next update for “No Man’s Sky” a trailer inadvertently showed a pilotable “EXO” mech suit. Seeing one pop up in the game would be grand. However, the trailer showing it in action was taken down although some were able to take a screengrab of it.

As PC Gamer notes, the “EXO” mech suits look pretty rad but do not appear to be a fast way to get around. The suit shows off having some jetpacks as well but something that may not help gamers get some lift off the ground.

These EXO mech suits could be something for folks who want to travel in style and presumably well-protected. But with no details from Hello Games developers right now, it may be best to take this with a grain of salt. There is a possibility that these may be non-player characters and not for the gamers to expect. Anything is possible but the mech suits have raised quite a stir for “No Man’s Sky” players right now.

Assuming that these “EXO” mech suits are indeed coming out by way of an update for “No Man’s Sky,” all people can do right now is wait. For now, it would be best for explorers to enjoy the game via the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and journey the traditional way. With most left to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The space exploration game is worth checking out, particularly for the ones seeking an adventure without stepping out of their homes.