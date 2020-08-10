‘No more excuses!’ Sadiq Khan’s London record brutally ripped apart by Tory rival

SADIQ KHAN has been brutally attacked over his record as London Mayor by a frustrated Conservative Party rival.

Shaun Bailey took aim at Sadiq Khan over his inability to deal with pressing issues in London. In a video posted to his Twitter page, the Conservative politician, running for Mr Khan’s job, argued the people of London needed fewer politicians making excuses and deserved those that get results. He also noted statistics showing a concerning trend in London regarding knife crime, burglary and homicides.

Mr Bailey said: “London’s problems run even deeper than the coronavirus. “Crime is out of control, since 2016 knife crime is up 60 percent. “Burglary is up 31 percent and we’ve had an eleven-year high in homicides. “Transport is worse and somehow more expensive and Londoners are being forced out of London because they cannot afford a home.”

Mr Bailey then directly addressed Mr Khan and how he has responded to these complaints. The Tory politician said: “We don’t need more politics, more blame, more excuses. “We need our leaders to take responsibility and act, now. “We need them to make London safe, to make London move, to make London affordable.”

He closed by vowing to make these improvements if he was elected London mayor. He said: “So as our city heals and rebuilds, we can truly fulfil the promise of our capital. “We will emerge stronger and safer than ever before. “I know that together we can get this done and that is why I’m standing to be your next Mayor of London.”