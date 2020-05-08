No new Qld cases ahead of lockdown easing

Queensland has recorded its fifth day of zero new coronavirus diagnoses on the eve of lockdown restrictions being eased.

Just eight people have returned a positive test result for the virus in the past week.

The statewide tally remains at 1033 confirmed cases from more than 111,000 tests, with 11 patients in hospital including four in intensive care.

Six Queenslanders have died from coronavirus, 943 patients have recovered and 2715 remain in quarantine.

The stall in new diagnoses has been welcomed by authorities as residents look forward to lockdown restrictions being relaxed from the weekend.

“No new cases overnight, which sets us up beautifully for this weekend,” said chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young.

With non-essential travel permitted effectively from Saturday morning, parks and picnic grounds are expected to be among prime destinations for many who have endured weeks of lockdown.

Shopping is also allowed and even sitting on a park bench is permitted.

The only proviso is that people mingle only with members of their own household while those who are single can hang out with one other person.

People are restricted to travelling no further than 50km from their home.

However, Dr Young urged people to continue social distancing.

“It’s really important that people still maintain that 1.5-metre distance between other people that they’re not part of that household group, and they’re going into a shop, there’s one person per four square metres,” she said.

“Queenslanders are reminded to continue staying home as much as possible, and stay in their suburb when undertaking essential activities such as going to the supermarket or exercising,” she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders should be proud.

“Thank you so much for that great collective effort and we’re all pitching in, we’re all helping out, and of course this weekend is also really crucial,” the premier said.

“I really hope that everyone acts responsibly.”

Meanwhile, police have issued nine fines to Mongols bikie gang members and associates working out together at a private gym on the Gold Coast on Anzac day.

Police will allege photos and video footage of the group meeting were posted on social media.