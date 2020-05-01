No stimulus decisions during Merkel call with car…

BERLIN, April 29 – No decisions on stimulus measures will be taken during a call by German Chancellor Angela Merkel with car industry executives on May 5, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Ulrike Demmer earlier said Merkel and the industry representatives will discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on production and sales.

Volkswagen and Daimler had urged the government to help boost demand for cars as the pandemic hammered profits and forced both carmakers to drop their outlooks for the year. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Toby Chopra)