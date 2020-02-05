‘NO TRADE-OFF!’ Varadkar’s bid for access to UK waters in Brexit deal savaged

The next stage of Brexit will see Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiate with the EU for the best possible trade deal. Leo Varadkar argued the EU would request continued access to the UK’s fishing waters in exchange to access to European financial services. Tory MP Andrew Bowie insisted that the UK Government would not partake in any trade-off that would involve the UK realigning with the Common Fisheries Policy.

Leo Varadkar spoke to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg earlier this week and revealed how the EU hopes to negotiate.

He said: “The UK has a lot of waters.

“And a lot of fish is taken out of your waters by boats from other countries.

“You may have to make concessions in areas like fishing in order to get concessions from us in areas like financial services.”