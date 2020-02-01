‘No use to them’ Varadkar issues UK fishing threat in final Brexit dig

IRELAND’s leader Leo Varadkar has taken a parting shot at Boris Johnson – by suggesting the EU could BLOCK exports of UK fish after Brexit.

Mr Varadkar, the country’s Taoiseach, equivalent to Prime Minister, warned he was ready to take a tough stance in talks aimed at thrashing out a trade deal between the UK and the EU, signalling his determination to protect his country’s fishing and farming communities. Roughly one-third of all of Ireland’s fish – such as mackerel and prawns – comes from UK waters, making the fishing industry crucial to the country’s economy.

Mr Varadkar, who is facing a general election on February 8, pointed out three quarters of UK fish were currently exported to the EU, while stressing Ireland had a budget surplus to cushion it in the event of a trade agreement failing to materialise. Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTE, he explained: “Having control of their own fishing grounds is not going to be much use to them unless they can export to the EU. “That is why it gets tied up with trade and we are going to take a very firm line on that to make sure that we protect our coastal communities and our fishing industry.”

Mr Varadkar said a great deal of work remained to be done. He added: “It is not done yet, it is not over and the next phase is the negotiation of the trade agreement between the EU and UK. “That is absolutely essential for Irish farmers, for the rural economy, for our fishermen, for 200,000 people working in export industries across Ireland and it is also going to be essential in terms of getting the rating, the revenues and the strong economy that we need to invest in health and housing.”

He stressed he would be watching Mr Johnson’s speech, scheduled for 10pm UK time this evening, just one hour before the UK quits the bloc after 47 years. Looking ahead, he said: “We want free trade with the UK with no tariffs, no quotas, as little bureaucracy and as few checks as possible. “I am adamant that our future partnership with the UK must go beyond trade.

“It needs to cover a broad range of issues, including fisheries, universities, co-operation on research and economics generally.” In a speech earlier, Mr Varadkar struck an optimistic note, saying: “I am confident we can get a good deal. “The good news is that I don’t think the two parties – the EU on one side and Britain on the other – are all that far apart.

“Further apart in rhetoric than substance. “We broadly agree that we want there to be no quotas, no tariffs, no taxes and the minimum amount of bureaucracy and checks as possible. And that’s really important particularly in Ireland.” Simon Coveney, Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister – and de facto deputy leader – who today toured Dublin Port as the first ships of Brexit day docked and unloaded, said: “It has such an impact potentially on the future of the Irish economy and the future of the Irish fishing industry, on the future of Irish agriculture, on the future of the Irish tourism industry.” “Put quite simply, all of the plans, all of the manifestos that are being debated and discussed in this election campaign, much of that is just aspirational if we don’t maintain and protect a strong economy through the challenges of Brexit.

“We felt it was important to be in Dublin Port where 60 percent of everything that comes into Ireland comes through, and the port, working with other agencies in the state, have spent 30 million euros to prepare for the new realities of Brexit. “We are, as of today, Brexit-ready, and we are prepared for the new realities should there be no transition period in place.” A series of protests have been planned along the Irish border in the hours before the final deadline, while Anti-Brexit campaigners will also hold a demonstration at Stormont in Northern Ireland on Friday afternoon. However, Brexit-backers will hold a celebration party at the gates of the seat of Northern Ireland’s devolved government from 10.30pm for a countdown to 11pm.

