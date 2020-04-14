Nokia 9.3 PureView Might Feature Penta-Camera System With 108MP Sensor, Report Says

Nokia could have a smartphone with one of the most powerful camera setups yet.

Nokia is believed to be working on a new and more powerful penta-cam setup for an upcoming handset, the Nokia 9.3 PureView, NokiaPowerUser reported. This camera setup will be better compared to the one on the Nokia 9 PureView.

According to a tip from one of the site’s anonymous sources, the enhanced penta camera setup will feature a 64MP main sensor and a 108MP wide angle camera. The three other sensors that will be included in the setup are believed to be a depth camera, a macro sensor, and a telephoto lens.

Interestingly, the new penta-cam setup will not include Light technology, the source claimed. This is in line with earlier reports saying HMD Global, the company behind the handset, was ditching Light because the company behind the technology didn’t provide post-launch support for the Nokia 9 PureView, PhoneArena reported.

That said, the alleged new penta-cam setup will be “one of the most powerful camera solutions on a flagship” once it is released. NokiaPowerUser noted, however, that the tip didn’t come from one of its “reliable sources,” and is advising the public to take the news with a grain of salt.

Regardless of whether or not the detail proves accurate, fans can still expect to see a device with a PureDisplay 6.29-inch QHD+ pOLED screen with 2K resolution, an all-screen design and a 32MP or 48MP selfie camera nestled somewhere in front. The device is said to have a Snapdragon 865 SoC backed by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView will run on Android 10, have support for 5G connectivity, have Bluetooth 5.0, and feature a 4,500 mAh battery. It’s unknown as to whether the device will feature a waterfall display, or will have an IP69 rating.

HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 9.3 PureView alongside the Nokia 7.3 handset during an event that might be held towards the end of August, September, or later. It might be sold for prices starting at about $799 for the 6GB RAM model.