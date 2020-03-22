Nokia Announces Handset With Support For All 5G Networks Globally, Other Models

Nokia has unveiled four new handsets that are designed to meet the need of every consumer. The four vary in a lot of ways, particularly their specs and who they are obviously designed for. Here’s a quick look at what they offer.

Nokia 8.3 5G

The Nokia 8.3 5G is the world’s first global 5G smartphone, supporting all kinds of 5G networks wherever they are available around the world. This is considered top-of-the-line compared to other models Nokia revealed, and is meant for the consumer who always finds himself on the road – Daniel Craig’s upcoming film “No Time To Die” is proof of that.

Per Android Police, the Nokia 8.3 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G platform, backed by either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It has a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 2,400 x 1,080 resolution, a 24MP selfie camera inside a hole punch at the top-left corner of the screen, and has the “Nokia” logo placed on its chin.

The handset features four cameras: a 64MP Zeiss sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. There’s a fingerprint scanner in the power button at the side, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a 4,500 mAh battery. This will sell for about €599 (around $650) to €649 (around $695) in Summer.

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 is a midrange phone powered by a Snapdragon 665, backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a 6.55-inch display with an 8MP selfie camera in a teardrop notch on top of the screen. At the back lies a 13MP main shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, as well as 2MP depth and macro sensors. Both the Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3 are Android One devices.

The handset has a 4,000 mAh battery that will allow it to last for up to two days, Nokia told The Verge. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This will sell for €189 (around $205) starting April

Nokia 1.3

The Nokia 1.3 is an even more affordable device which will be released to sell for €95 (around $103) in April. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 250 and only has one 8MP camera, but has the new Camera Go app.

Nokia 5310

Those who loved Nokia’s classic phones will now get the chance to buy the new 5310 handset, which is based on the 2007 original. This will run on Nokia’s Series 30+ operating system, and has a battery large enough to give it a month’s worth of standby time. This will sell for €39 (around $42) starting this month.