North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Reportedly In ‘Grave Danger’ After Surgery

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is in serious condition following a heart surgery, a CNN report quoting an anonymous U.S. intelligence source familiar with the matter has said.

CNN said the dictator is in “grave danger” due to complications following the procedure. There is no indication from source that his condition is related to COVID-19.

Reuters reported earlier that the leader, who has been plagued with health problems such as heart issues, gout and obesity, was receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure.

The news comes five days after he failed to show up for the anniversary of the birthday of North Korea’s founding father and Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, which is a national holiday in the country. U.S. intelligence indicated that he is experiencing health complications following his recent procedure, though specific details have not been disclosed.

Kim went to a hospital after presiding over a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party Politburo on April 11, where Kim was last seen publicly. North Korean site Daily NK said the North Korean leader’s health has eroded in recent months, due primarily to drinking, smoking, obesity and overwork.