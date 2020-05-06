Northern Territory sets a date for restaurants, pubs and cafes to reopen amid coronavirus

The Northern Territory will allow outdoor weddings and funerals with unlimited guests from Friday, while restaurants, cafes and bars will be able to reopen from May 15.

The NT government announced a two-staged approach on Thursday, as the territory’s active coronavirus cases dwindled down to just three.

Twenty-five people who contracted the virus have already recovered, and no new cases have been detected for more than three weeks.

From Saturday, playgrounds, pools and parks will re-open allowing people to use them as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines and stay 1.5 metres apart.

Fishing, golf and tennis are all also allowed again, and open houses will begin again on Saturday.

From May 15, pubs, bars and restaurants will open, with patrons allowed to drink with a meal.

Galleries, museums, gyms and beauty parlours will also open then, however facials will have to wait until June 5.

Some limitations will still apply, with venues required to complete a safety plan to ensure physical distancing and good hygiene.

Patrons will only be able to stay in the venue for a maximum of two hours.

Weddings in the Northern Territory are currently limited to five attendees, while funerals have a limit of 10 people.

But from midday Friday there will be no cap on attendees as long as people adhere to social distancing guidelines and maintain a separation of 1.5 metres.

‘It’s because of [Territorians] that we are safest place in Australia, and it’s because of them that we can start moving to a new normal before the rest of Australia,’ Chief Minister Michael Gunner said.

Mr Gunner said the success of the staged lifting of restrictions will depend on Territorians ‘being the best they can be’.

He has briefed Scott Morrison and will attend National Cabinet today to explain the plan to other state and territory leaders.

The plan will include a timeline for businesses with dates and details for when they can restart.

Earlier this week the Chief Minister announced some of the NT’s parks and reserves would reopen for swimming, camping and hiking for the May Day long weekend on May 4.

The NT’s low number of coronavirus cases has prompted the lifting of restrictions, however border closures are set to remain in place indefinitely.

The eased rules could provide a blueprint for other jurisdictions due to make critical decisions about restarting economic and social activity in coming weeks.

The NT government was the second to lock down its domestic borders, after Tasmania, and later forced arrivals to pay $2,500 for their hotel quarantine.

NT Health in late March told Daily Mail Australia its aggressive contact tracing program meant it knew of and had isolated every case and their close contacts.

All new cases since then were arrivals from interstate, or cruise ship passengers housed at a former workers’ camp in Darwin.

Australia’s death toll sits at 91 after an 86-year-old died in Tasmania’s northwest.

More than 5600 of the 6746 people diagnosed with coronavirus nationally have recovered.