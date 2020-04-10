Not Waiting For Tests: Pennsylvania Nursing Home To Presume All Patients, Staff Are COVID-19 Positive

A nursing home in Beaver County, Pennsylvania is operating under the presumption that all of its patients and staff members are COVID-19 positive.

CBS Pittsburgh, who obtained a press release from the Brighton Rehabilitation & Wellness Center, said that they are treating some 800 patients and employees “as if they already have the virus” as a measure to protect the entire facility.

The nursing home also reached the Department of Health and relayed their decision to no longer consider test results.

Instead, those who are showing symptoms of the virus will be isolated and treated “aggressively.”

“Thinking about the virus this way allows us to be more protective of asymptomatic staff and residents,” officials said in the statement, through The Times.

A union representative of the nursing home likewise reported over the weekend that 42 out of the 450 patients under their care have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three of those patients have died, while 10 of its more than 300 employees have contracted the deadly illness, said CBS News.

As a safety measure, staff members are equipped with N-95 masks and other protective gear to mitigate the spread of the virus.